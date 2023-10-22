Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Planning To Distribute ‘Kilogram Quantities’ Of Fentanyl, Heroin While On Duty

A New York Police Department (NYPD) officer has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to distribute hard drugs while on duty, as revealed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York Friday.

37-year-old Grace Rosa Baez faces charges that include one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin, in addition to three counts of narcotics distribution, as per a statement released by U.S. Attorney’s Office Friday. Baez and her alleged accomplice, 43-year-old Cesar Martinez, were taken into custody Thursday following allegations of engaging in multiple conversations with a confidential source about trafficking wholesale narcotics between October 9 and 19. The pair is accused of offering to sell significant quantities of cocaine, heroin and fentanyl.

“Baez and Martinez allegedly took part in a conspiracy to distribute dangerous narcotics on the streets of our city. This is a direct violation of the oath Baez took to protect and serve. The FBI along with our partners in law enforcement will continue to investigate and hold responsible anyone who endangers our community through narcotics sales,” FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith said in a statement. (RELATED: NYPD Officers Are Facing More Attacks On The Job)

New York City cop accused of conspiring to sell ‘kilogram quantities’ of fentanyl, heroin on the job https://t.co/CEFugvI8eM — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 22, 2023

Baez, who has been serving in the NYPD since 2012, reportedly discussed these drug dealings while on duty. She purportedly offered to sell two kilograms of fentanyl for a total of $60,000, even providing the source with a sample of the drug during the course of their discussions, Fox News reported.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that Baez, who had sworn to protect and serve, had blatantly violated her oath by dealing in substances like fentanyl and heroin, which have played a significant role in the nationwide opioid crisis, leading to countless deaths.

NYPD Police Commissioner Edward A. Caban also stated his concern, emphasizing that there is no place for corruption within the NYPD. If found guilty, the accused officer could face serious consequences.