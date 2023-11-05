Yavapai County State Judge Resigns After ‘Extreme’ DUI Arrest, Accepts Plea Deal

Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Cele Hancock, who was arrested in March for driving under the influence, has reached an agreement to resign from her judicial post, as reported by 12 News Friday.

Hancock’s arrest took place during a traffic stop in Prescott, leading to her subsequent conviction on a misdemeanor DUI charge. The incident was marked by her reportedly stumbling out of a local grocery store and exhibiting signs of intoxication before driving away, as detailed in a police report, per 12 News.

Following her arrest, the Arizona Supreme Court reassigned Hancock’s cases to other judges as a precautionary measure. Subsequently, the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct announced that Hancock had consented to resign in order to resolve a complaint filed against her, according to the news release, per KAZM News. The agreement also includes a provision stating that Hancock will refrain from holding any judicial office in Arizona in the future. (RELATED: Fired Fox News Correspondent Ed Henry Arrested On DUI Charges)

As a result of this resolution, the commission has decided not to pursue any disciplinary sanctions against Hancock. The judge, who was originally elected to the Yavapai County bench in 2010, has ended her tenure.

