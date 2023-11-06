Former Bernie Sanders Staffer Says Democrats Have ‘Sold Out’ Their Base By Blocking Biden Challengers

A former staff member for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lambasted the Democratic Party on Monday’s episode of “Jesse Watters Primetime.”

Tezlyn Figaro, host of “Straight Shot No Chaser,” said that there’s a “problem” in the Democratic Party, and cited CNN’s David Axelrod’s suggestion that President Joe Biden drop out of the 2024 Presidential race. (RELATED: Another Crucial Battleground State Poll Spells Bad News For Biden)

She says that people have been discussing Biden’s potential vulnerabilities for “months and years” and noted that Biden himself said in 2019 that he would likely serve as a “one-term president.”

She lamented that Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders promised that Biden would be the “most progressive” president in history, a claim that Figaro says is a “joke.” She added that black, Muslim, and working class voters are fleeing Biden.

Figaro dismissed the notion that she is helping former President Donald Trump get elected again, insisting that “Joe Biden is helping Trump.”

“Joe Biden is the campaign manager for Donald Trump if he continues on this path. People want a different choice,” she said.

She urged Biden to get off his “high horse” and give people a better option to vote for. She then bashed the Democrats for “not listening” to their base’s wishes for a new leader of the party.

“They have sold out their base,” she said.

Figaro claimed that several Democrats wanted to run in a primary election against Biden but were told to “sit down,” thereby denying the public another option.

Biden has struggled in polls in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election. Several polls show him trailing Trump in a hypothetical rematch between the two. Polls also show that Democrats no longer wish for Biden to lead the party in the 2024 election.