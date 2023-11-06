EXCLUSIVE: Former Trump Official Sues Biden Admin Over Committee With Members Who Signed Hunter Biden Laptop Letter

Former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Richard Grenell along with America First Legal are suing the Biden administration, according to a copy of the lawsuit first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the formation of the “expert” board to address issues of national security in September to include Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, former CIA Director John Brennan and former CIA Operations Officer Paul Kolbe, who all signed an October 2020 letter casting doubt on the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop and suggesting its release was a Russian disinformation ploy. The latest legal action alleges that the group’s creation was done in an illegal manner and that it lacks credible members, according to the copy of the lawsuit. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Admits Laptop Data Is Real After White House, Media Insisted For Months That It Wasn’t)

The Daily Caller News Foundation, as well as The New York Times, Washington Post, CBS News and other media outlets, authenticated the contents of the Hunter Biden Laptop. Additionally, there is currently no evidence suggesting the laptop was a Russian disinformation operation.

“Once again, by establishing a highly partisan advisory committee packed full of its allies, the Biden Administration has attempted to skirt the legal requirements established by Congress in the Federal Advisory Committee Act,” Gene Hamilton, America First Legal vice president and general counsel, said in a statement to the DCNF.

Both Clapper and Brennan also previously faced criticism for misleading the American public. Clapper once gave Congress “inconsistent testimony” about contacts he had with the media while in office.

Meanwhile, Brennan denied that CIA officials had hacked Senate Intelligence Committee staffers’ computers, a statement that was later proven false.

“In addition to not complying with the simple procedural requirements, the so-called ‘Homeland Intelligence Experts Group’ is an ideologically biased federal advisory committee that the Biden Administration established to rubber-stamp its radical agenda at the Department of Homeland Security–rather than providing independent, objective advice that reflects the views of experts across the ideological spectrum,” Hamilton added.

The board will meet four times a year to advise DHS on intelligence and national security efforts regarding “terrorism, fentanyl, transborder issues, and emerging technology.”

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) asserted that the group is not in violation of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), as the lawsuit suggests, in a statement to the DCNF.

“The Homeland Intelligence Experts Group is designed to generate individualized input based on each expert’s knowledge and facilitate exploration of all sides of an issue. As such, the group is not subject to FACA because it will not be providing consensus advice or recommendations to DHS,” a DHS spokesperson told the DCNF.

