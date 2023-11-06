EXCLUSIVE: Senate Candidate Asks Peers To Sign Contract That Would Change Everything About Politics

Utah Senate candidate and Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs is asking his fellow candidates to sign a “Contract with Utah” that would change major aspects of political life in the state.

The seven-point contract, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller, was developed by Staggs and his Senate campaign in order to “reduce corruption within the halls of Congress” and “restore fiscal order” by focusing on a few key areas of legislation.

“Right now, Washington is broken. Fixing it starts with getting special interests out of Congress,” Staggs told the Daily Caller. “I’m making sure Utah voters know exactly where I stand, and I’m asking all others running for the Senate to do the same.”

Staggs’ contract, named after former House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s 1994 “Contract with America” agenda, seeks to ban the trading of individual stocks by members of Congress and their families. The contract would also ban lobbyist donations to candidates and sitting members and prevent lawmakers and “high ranking federal government officials” from lobbying for at least 10 years after leaving government service. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Mayor Hilariously Rips Romney While Challenging Him To A Debate)

If lawmakers cause a government shutdown, they won’t be paid and won’t be eligible for back pay either, according to point five of the contract. Point six requires that all appropriations bills be single subject, while point seven calls for a balanced budget amendment.

If the contract were were implemented, it would change everything about the nature of politics. By removing so many avenues for financial corruption, members of Congress might actually put their voters first … instead of just enriching themselves through countless terms.