Hooker Almost Beats Old Man To Death In Caesars Palace Hotel Room: Cops

A hooker almost beat an older man to death in a Caesars Palace hotel room Oct. 27, according to police and local reports.

Napria Wilson allegedly robbed thousands of dollars from the man after violently attacking him at the Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino, according to police records cited by 8 News Now. The unnamed man is in his late 60s and has limited mobility, the outlet reported.

The man willingly brought the sex worker, later identified as Wilson, to his room, according to 8 News Now. The 26-year-old suspect allegedly stole the man’s wallet after the two met in the casino and went to his room, the man told police at the hospital.

The man’s injuries included a broken face, multiple facial fractures, bruises and swollen eyes, police said in a statement cited by the outlet. He reportedly lost about $6,000 from the alleged robbery.

“Once in the room, the [man] gave Wilson $500 cash for her services,” according to police. “Wilson took the money and stayed in the room. After a couple of minutes, Wilson again asked [the man] for the money and [the man] stated, ‘I already gave it to you.’ Wilson began to get argumentative with [the man] and told him to give her the money again.”

Video surveillance reviewed by police showed Wilson walk out of a guest room into an elevator, according to 8 News Now. She left the property via taxi, in which she immediately threw up upon entering, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Man Survives After Couple Allegedly Carjacks Him, Takes Turns Cutting His Throat And Throws Him Off Bridge, Police Say)

“Wilson apologizes to the driver and tells him she will pay him extra to get her ‘out of here’ and appears to pass him a $100 dollar bill from her purse,” police continued.

“Throughout the ride, Wilson seems panicked,” they added, according to 8 News Now. “At the conclusion of the fare, Wilson exits the vehicle and tells the driver, ‘You never came here, this didn’t happen,’ and gives the driver what looks like an additional $200.”

Wilson is facing charges of attempted murder, residential burglary and robbery, according to records cited by KSNV. Police reportedly arrested the suspect Nov. 1, and her bail was set at $75,000 at a court appearance the following day. She was detained at Clark County jail as of Friday, according to 8 News Now.