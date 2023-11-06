Elderly Man Murdered In Altercation With Pro-Palestine Protesters In Possible Hate Crime

A 69-year-old man was killed Sunday after he got into an altercation with a pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Thousand Oaks, California, police confirmed to the Daily Caller.

Paul Kessler “died as a result of injuries sustained during an altercation at a Pro-Israeli/Pro-Palestinian event, both of which were occurring simultaneously at the intersection of Westlake Blvd. and Thousand Oaks Blvd,” the Ventura County Sheriff’s office confirmed to the Daily Caller.

The department has not ruled out “the possibility of a hate crime.”

The tragic incident unfolded Sunday around 3:20 p.m., after “multiple citizens” called police “to report a battery has occurred.”

BREAKING: 65-year-old Jewish man Paul Kessler has been killed by an anti-Israel protester in Los Angeles. This picture is of his wife Cheryl and a friend who can be seen in pictures taken moments when he is trying to help Paul. Rest in Peace Paul pic.twitter.com/hGDB7RBWMv — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 7, 2023

“Upon arrival, responding deputies located Kessler, who was suffering from a head injury,” police said. “Witness accounts indicated that Kessler was involved in a physical altercation with a counter-protestor(s). During the altercation, Kessler fell backwards and struck his head on the ground. Kessler was transported to an area hospital for advanced medical treatment.”(RELATED: Biden Admin Pleads With Iraq To Protect US Troops In Region From Attacks)

Kessler succumbed to his injuries on Monday, police said. His official cause of death is blunt force head injury and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and are set to hold a press briefing on Tuesday morning.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.