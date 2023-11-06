Woman Attempting To Drive Car Into Jewish School Actually Attacked Antisemitic Hate Group By Accident, Police Say

Police arrested a woman Friday night after she allegedly attempted to drive her car into what she thought was a Jewish School, according to Fox 59.

Police took Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, into custody and labeled her a “terrorist”, according to Fox 59. The woman allegedly backed her car into the building while adults and children were inside.

Almaghtheh told authorities she decided to attack the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge because the “Hebrew Israelite” symbol on the front of the building offended her, according to police reports obtained by the outlet.

Antisemite woman arrested for attempting to drive her car into a Jewish school. However, instead of hitting the school she hit an antisemite organization building next to the school instead. Ruba Almaghtheh was arrested in Indianapolis on a charge of criminal recklessness… pic.twitter.com/e6UyCK3ZaY — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) November 6, 2023

The building reportedly has no ties to Jewish people whatsoever. The Israel School of Universal and Practical Knowledge are an “extreme and antisemitic” sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites, according to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The woman now faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness, Fox 59 noted.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis released a statement Sunday night regarding the incident, per Fox 59.(RELATED: Harvard Law and Divinity Students Identified in Bullying Jewish Freshman)

“Safety and security for our community is of the utmost importance, and we are more secure and prepared than ever before,” the organization wrote in a press release. “Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities.”

Police said Almaghtheh admitted she rammed into the building with her car on purpose and made references to “her people back in Palestine,” according to Fox 59. Her hearing will reportedly be held on Wednesday.