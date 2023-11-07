Ana Navarro Says She’d ‘Like To Breastfeed’ Maluma

“The View” co-host Ana Navarro said point-blank she would “like to breastfeed” 29-year-old Maluma, a Colombian singer.

Navarro said she went to a Maluma concert with a friend Sunday night and then attended the “Make A Wish Ball” in Miami, Florida, while her husband stayed home with the flu. She said she “drooled” over Maluma as he stood five feet away from her at the concert.

“So, let me just say, I was so close to Maluma, I could make eye contact. (Thank you @clarapablo for the great tix). Good Lord that boy, Maluma is sexy -he’s young enough to be my son, which might explain why I’d like to breast feed him,” the 51-year-old wrote on Instagram.

She then jumped to calling Sting “the sexiest 72-year-old you ever saw or heard.” (RELATED: ‘Sex With Ghosts’: ‘The View’ Takes On Highly Important Issue Of Joy Behar Sleeping With The Paranormal)

“Oh, and can we talk about Sting? He is the sexiest 72 year-old you ever saw or heard. He is magic. Tonight, I’m taking a melatonin and not waking up for 12 hours. Buenas noches,” she wrote.

Navarro has made strange and mildly sexual remarks during her television appearances on “The View,” as have her fellow co-hosts. Navarro once said in an Oct. 28, 2022 segment she was too fat to send nude pictures and has never had any “chubby chasers” after her.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg left her fellow co-hosts almost speechless while going into detail about the difficulty of having sex in a pool. Co-host Joy Behar overshared she only needs one man to find her “g-spot” rather than sleep around with several guys during an Oct. 5 segment.