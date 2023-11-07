Scuba Boat Captain Found Guilty Of ‘Seaman’s Manslaughter’ In Fire That Killed 34

A federal jury found a California scuba boat captain guilty of “seaman’s manslaughter” Monday for a fire on his craft that killed 34 people in 2019, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The jury convicted Jerry Boylan, 69, of criminal negligence following a 10-day federal court trial in Los Angeles, according to The AP. The charge, colloquially known as “seaman’s manslaughter,” is a pre-Civil War statute enacted to hold steamboat captains accountable for maritime disasters, The AP reported.

“We are very happy that the world knows that Jerry Boylan was responsible for this and has been found guilty,” said Clark Mcllvain, whose 44-year-old son died in the fire. (RELATED: Red Sea Tour Boat Fire Leaves Three UK Divers Dead)

Other victims’ relatives hugged and wept outside the courtroom after Monday’s verdict was read, The AP reported.

“The captain is responsible for everything that happens on the ship, including, most importantly, the safety of everyone on board that ship,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada told reporters.

Boylan’s boat, The Conception, was anchored off Santa Cruz Island near the coast of Santa Barbara when it caught fire and sank less than 100 feet from shore on the final day of a three-day excursion, according to The AP.

A crew member and thirty-three passengers who were trapped in a bunk room below the deck died, while Boylan was reportedly the first to abandon ship and jump overboard, The AP reported.

The court’s decision comes four years after the 2019 tragedy, which sparked maritime regulation changes, congressional reform and numerous ongoing civil lawsuits, according to The AP.

Boylan, who is the only person to face criminal charges related to the disaster, could get 10 years in prison when he faces sentencing in February, The AP reported.

Boylan can appeal the case, though his public defenders refused to comment on the case when leaving the courthouse, according to The AP.