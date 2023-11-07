Authorities Arrest Police Chief, Leaving Louisiana Town Without Its Police Force, Cops Say

Law enforcement arrested a northern Louisiana police chief Monday on charges of aggravated battery and malfeasance in office, effectively leaving the town without its police force, according to a press release.

The arrest of 53-year-old Elvan “Van” McDaniel renders the Homer Police Department (HPD) unable to respond to service calls for the duration of the investigation, the Louisiana Illuminator reported. Homer has a population of about 2,500. The Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office will be dispatched in the HPD’s stead in the event of an emergency or need, according to a statement from Louisiana State Police. (RELATED: Miami Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Three Children)

Homer Police Chief Arrested for Aggravated Battery and Malfeasance pic.twitter.com/VnWEHSPdZU — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) November 6, 2023

McDaniel was arrested in connection with a pending lawsuit alleging McDaniel and three other cops engaged in excessive force with a taser on a handcuffed “non-combative” person, KTBS reported. The incident allegedly occurred Dec. 5 when McDaniel was dispatched to investigate a case of theft, according to the LA State Police.

McDaniel was released from the Claiborne Parish Detention Center on Monday night after paying a $200,000 bond for his release, KTBS reported.

“As Investigators continue their investigation and gather more information, additional charges and/or arrests are possible,” according to the state police.

McDaniel was the first black person elected to the position of police chief in Homer and he is currently serving his second term, set to end Dec. 31, 2026, KTBS reported.