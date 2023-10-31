Miami Police Officer Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Three Children

A Miami-Dade police officer was arrested Monday after being accused of sexually assaulting three children, Local 10 reported.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Daniel Ramos-Aviles and transported him to the Turner Guilford Knight Correction Facility, where he is being held without bond as of Tuesday, according to the local outlet.

A judge has reportedly ordered Ramos-Aviles to have no contact with the three children, keep a distance of at least 500 feet away from their homes, and surrender any firearms, the outlet noted.

The police officer is facing multiple charges, including sexual battery on a minor, lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12, as well as lewd and lascivious exhibition on a child under 16, according to his arrest report, per Local 10. (RELATED: Tennessee Cop Fired Over Office Sex Romps Claims She Was ‘Sexually Groomed’)

“The privilege to be a law enforcement officer means the oath we took and the badge we wear represent integrity, trust and the honor to be protectors and peacekeepers of our community,” Miami-Dade Police Interim Director Stephanie V. Daniels noted in a statement, Local 10 reported.

Daniels added that she is “appalled,” and that her police department “will not tolerate this behavior and as is customary, the department will assist and cooperate with the judicial process.”