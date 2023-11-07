Israel Says Its Allowing Thousands Of Gazans Through Humanitarian Corridor

The Israeli government stated Tuesday it is allowing thousands of Gazans to pass through a humanitarian corridor into the relatively safer southern section of the Gaza Strip.

“Thousands pass through the evacuation corridor the [Israeli Defense Forces] opened for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards,” Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories, an Israeli governmental agency, tweeted. (RELATED: Palestinian Authority Set To Pay Hamas Families Millions For Attacking Israel)

🚨Happening now: Thousands pass through the evacuation corridor the @IDF opened for civilians in northern Gaza to move southwards. pic.twitter.com/lq7ZpfMiM4 — COGAT (@cogatonline) November 7, 2023

A video embedded in the tweet showed what appears to be a large stream of Gazan civilians, some waving white flags, passing through this approved corridor. Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee, Israel Defense Forces’s (IDF) Arabic speaking spokesperson, stated this civilian passage route ran through “Salah al-Din Road” and would be open between the hours of 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in a tweet.

#عاجل أيها سكان غزة، انضموا الى الكثيرين الذين يتوجهون الى جنوب وادي غزة في هذه الساعة!

🔴أود أن أعلمكم أنه على الرغم من أن حماس تواصل المساس بالجهود الإنسانية الجارية لمصلحتكم وتستخدمكم كدروع بشرية، إلا أن جيش الدفاع الإسرائيلي سيسمح مرة أخرى اليوم بالمرور على طريق صلاح الدين… pic.twitter.com/9hxL6e8gfn — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 7, 2023

Salah al-Din Road is “the main Gaza Strip highway,” i24 news noted.

The IDF issued Saturday a similar statement regarding the use of the highway and hours of safe passage, the outlet reported. That time, however, the IDF claimed Hamas lobbed mortars and other weapons to prevent civilian movement from northern Gaza, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Hamas’ Interior Ministry called on Gazan civilians to not heed the Israeli evacuation requests, Palestinian Media Watch reported.