‘Unexplainable And Heinous Crime’: Mom Gets Life In Prison After Pleading Guilty To Fatally Slamming Baby On Concrete

A Mississippi mother was sentenced to life in prison without parole Tuesday after pleading guilty to the capital murder of her infant daughter, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Makaylia Shaylynn Jolley, 21, pleaded guilty last Friday to the charges, after being found competent to stand in a trial that could have seen her sentenced to death, Madison and Rankin Counties’ District Attorney Bubba Bramlett announced in a statement.

Pearl Police Department received several eyewitness reports of Jolley holding her two-month-old baby, Khalysie, by the ankles and repeatedly slamming her against a concrete on May 12, 2022, Bramlett’s statement noted. Jolley reportedly threw the baby down onto the road and then fled into the woods nearby, where police apprehended her.

Khalysie died in hospital two days later from “extensive skull fractures, brain swelling, abrasions, hemorrhages to her eyes, a right elbow fracture, left thumb fracture, and brain bleeding,” Bramlett said. Her death was ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries to the head. (RELATED: Father Facing Murder Charge After Missing Son’s Body Found In Trash)

#UPDATE: Makaylia Jolley will spend the rest of her life behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of her infant daughter. The horrible incident occurred back in May 2022 when Pearl Police said Jolley “repeatedly” and “forcibly” threw her baby onto a road. pic.twitter.com/wzr1srMFTy — Thao Ta (@ThaoTaTV) November 6, 2023

Jolley reportedly described her act as an accident, however, she was under the influence of drugs, Bramlett remarked. He added that Jolley committed “an unexplainable and heinous crime against an innocent child,” per the statement.

Jolley reportedly served out her first six months after her arrest in solitary confinement at the Rankin County Jail, WLBT News reported.

“Makaylia Jolley will die in prison where she belongs for committing these crimes against her daughter,” Bramlett said, per his statement.