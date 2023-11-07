RFK Jr. Pulls Massive Support In Crucial Battleground States: POLL

Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. secured a large portion of the vote in six key swing states against former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for 2024, according to a Sunday poll.

Kennedy, who recently left the Democratic Party, won over 20% support in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as 24% across all six states compared to Trump’s 35% and Biden’s 33%, according to a New York Times/Sienna College poll released Nov. 5. Though Kennedy didn’t secure enough support to win any of the battlegrounds, his candidacy led to the president narrowly winning only one state, the former president winning three and Biden and Trump tying in two.

Biden won Wisconsin by 2 points against Trump, with Kennedy pulling 22% support, according to the survey. (RELATED: New Poll Shows RFK Jr. Winning Huge Chunk Of Voters Against Trump, Biden)

The survey found Trump leading Biden in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada in a three-way matchup. The former president won against Biden 36% to 29% in Georgia, and Kennedy received 24% support. In Michigan, Trump led the president by 3 points, followed by Kennedy with 26%. The former president beat Biden 38% to 31% in Nevada, with Kennedy bringing in 23% of the vote.

Trump and Biden are tied in Arizona and Pennsylvania with Kennedy on the ballot, according to the poll. In Arizona, Trump and Biden are tied at 33%, followed by Kennedy with 26% of the share. The former and current president both have 35% support in Pennsylvania, where Kennedy received 23%.

Trump won all but one of the six battleground states in 2016 against Hillary Clinton, but lost them to Biden in 2020. The Democratic nominee won Nevada in both cycles.

How did the NYT not write this up? @RobertKennedyJr is getting TWENTY FOUR PERCENT and even higher in many battleground states pic.twitter.com/yiDg7dIwBl — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) November 7, 2023

Kennedy also secured a plurality of younger voters aged 18 to 29 and 30 to 44, according to the survey. In the first age group, Kennedy received 34% of the share, followed by Biden with 30% and Trump with 29%. Among the second age group, Kennedy secured 31% support, and Biden and Trump were tied at 30%.

The third-party candidate also won the largest share of independent voters at 39%, compared to Biden’s 28% and Trump’s 25%, according to the poll.

The New York Times/Sienna College poll surveyed 3,662 registered voters in the six battleground states from Oct. 22 to Nov. 3 with a margin of error of plus or minus 1.8%. Individually, the states’ margins of error were plus or minus 4.4% in Arizona, Michigan and Nevada, 4.5% in Georgia, 4.6% in Pennsylvania and 4.8% in Wisconsin.

Kennedy, Trump and Biden did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s requests for comment.

