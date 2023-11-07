Judge Forces Former NFL Player To Surrender Rolls-Royce In Repo Case: REPORT

A judge has reportedly ruled that former NFL player Kroy Biermann must surrender his Rolls-Royce after failing to make the agreed upon payments on the vehicle.

Court documents indicate Biermann had a default judgment filed against him over the expensive vehicle that he originally leased in 2020, TMZ reported Tuesday. BMW, which owns Rolls-Royce, alleged the star had stopped making payments on the luxurious wheels as of Sept. 2022, prompting the automaker to file a lawsuit to repossess the car, per the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kroy Biermann (@kroybiermann)

The former professional football player agreed to a three-year lease when he purchased the flashy Rolls Royce, TMZ reported, citing court docs. The contract began in 2020 and was set to be completely paid off by 2023. His payments were broken down into monthly installments of $5,297.64, totaling $190,000, per TMZ

Biermann’s lawyer issued a previous statement indicating his client was experiencing financial instability as a result of his divorce from Kim Zolciak, and was unable to make the remaining payments on the car, according to the outlet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kroy Biermann (@kroybiermann)

The bank is reportedly preparing to foreclose on Biermann and Zolciak’s residence, TMZ noted. (RELATED: More Americans Can’t Afford Their Car Payments In Biden’s Economy, Analysts Say)

Biermann has yet to publicly address the Rolls-Royce repossession, and his lawyers have not made any statements either.

The story continues to unfold.