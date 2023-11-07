ROOKE: Leftist Moral Rot, Not Conservative Bullying, Killed The Alabama Drag Queen Preacher

One of the worst things about our modern society is our inability to call a spade a spade. We used to be able to correctly identify a pervert as such without the mainstream narrative machine acting like their personal P.R. team.

Now, media outlets like NBC are running stories featuring bombshell quotes from friends of Alabama Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland, blaming his suicide on conservatives outing him as a secret sexual deviant. They want you to ignore all the abhorrent things Copeland posted online through his alter ego, “Brittini Blaire Summerlin,” and focus on the mean people disgusted with his secret life.

“A small-town Alabama mayor and preacher told a friend he was facing ‘dark days’ after a conservative news site published stories that alleged he used an online alter ego to post photos of himself in women’s clothing and pictures of community members on an adult website,” NBC reported.

The point is unmistakable.

NBC wants you to believe conservatives are to blame for the position Copeland found himself in before he died. Rather than admit it was the shame of his secret life that caused him to commit suicide in front of police conducting a wellness check. (ROOKE: The Only Thing The GOP Loves More Than Donor Money Is Losing To The Dems)

Being inclusive does not mean accepting objectively alarming behavior from a man who served as a Smith Station mayor, pastor at First Baptist Church in Phenix City, and small business owner in Salem. Copeland lived a double life as a transgender woman who liked to post self-authored erotica and transgender porn, according to 1819 News. The local outlet initially broke the story about Copeland’s secret online persona, including him admitting to being the owner of the “Brittini Blaire Summerlin” social media accounts.

More info on what exactly Copeland did: “On his Reddit page and elsewhere, he would often post fictional memes featuring young boys and girls with the illusion that the young people in the memes were one person who had undergone a gender transition.”https://t.co/pd6vuCiEdy — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 7, 2023

Copeland allegedly wrote a disturbing piece under the pseudonym Brittini Summerlin, fantasizing about killing a local shop owner to assume her identity and sexually seduce her husband, 1819 News also reported. The outlet redacted Copeland’s fiction because it was allegedly written about a real woman who owns a small business in his town.

A local father claims one of the memes posted by “Brittini Summerlin” were pictures of his son and daughter, according to 1819 News. The meme showed the man’s minor son in one image and his minor daughter in another with the instructions, “Take the shots, get implants, become the whore.”

Why is NBC News running cover for a man allegedly fantasizing about murdering a woman and assuming her identity? Copeland marketed himself as a pastor, husband, and small business owner. His neighbors fraudulently believed he had roots in the community where he served and wouldn’t betray them. It was all a lie, but none of that matters to the media. NBC News is too busy rushing to locate “friends” of Copeland willing to defend him publicly.

Two women who claimed to be victims of deceased Smiths Station Mayor F.L. “Bubba” Copeland told parts of their story during the 6 p.m. broadcast of Columbus, Ga.’s WTVM Monday evening news.https://t.co/KdbFTXsADm — 1819 News (@1819News) November 7, 2023

The outlet discovered former Phenix City School Superintendent Larry DiChiara to help drum sympathy for a man who allegedly made pro-transgender memes with someone else’s minor child.

“After watching for a day or two people just relentlessly attacking Bubba [online], I was quite bothered by it, and I just decided to reach out to him,” DiChiara told NBC News. “It was the day before he passed away. I said: ‘Bubba, keep your head up. You’re a good man with a great heart. Don’t ever forget that. Call me if you need me.’ And his response was: ‘Thank you. It’s been some dark days.’ And I said: ‘I’m sure; just hang there. It will pass.'”

Copeland’s life ended tragically because he didn’t live honorably. He wasn’t some confused man looking for a safe space to wear a dress. He used inspiration from his real life, including a minor, to create a fantasy world filled with sex and murder, according to the report.

This doesn’t matter to the media, who would rather defend a sexual deviant than his real-life victims. They do not understand there is still a large percentage of the American people who live moral lives. This type of behavior disgusts them. They don’t have alter egos they keep from their family and friends.

It’s unfortunate that Copeland killed himself. He could have taught his son and two daughters about redemption, but instead, he took the path that allowed him to avoid the hardship his family now has to face alone. His community deserves justice for the fraud committed against them. His selfish demise leaves his family to pay for his sins.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller and host of “Trad-ish with Mary Rooke.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.