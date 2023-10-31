ROOKE: News Flash — Your Sexuality Belongs To Your Spouse, Not To You

Ex-NBA player Joe Smith found out his wife of five years, Kisha Chavis, has an OnlyFans page.

In a clip Chavis uploaded, Smith tells her how upset he is that she didn’t tell him about her porn account, adding that she should have talked with him before selling her body.

“Just finding out you got an OnlyFans page — all these years,” Smith says. “That’s bullshit,” he continued. “That’s fucked up, Kish. I’m telling you, that’s fucked up.”

Chavis gets mad that her husband doesn’t like her porn account and defends her OnlyFans page claiming Smith didn’t need to be consulted because she wasn’t filming with other people. She then started screaming, “my body, my fucking choice,” as her husband followed her up the stairs. Smith was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1995 NBA Draft, and yet you wouldn’t know it because he’s begging his wife not to be her own online pimp.

Ex NBA player Joe Smith finds out his wife has an Only Fan pic.twitter.com/DFHA1mI0y1 — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) October 30, 2023

Although Chavis is a former porn star by the name of Yasmine Pendavis, she apparently promised Smith she’d quit that part of her life while they were together. She claims that their financial situation forced her to go back to selling herself. (ROOKE: Trad-ish W/ Mary Rooke Ep. 4 — Celebrity Couples, Britney Spears, And The Fall Of Christendom)

“You knew who the fuck I was when you met me,” Chavis said. “I thought I would never have to go back to anything like this again. But, unfortunately, that’s not the case right now.” Smith knew from the beginning Chavis was a succubus looking for financial stability. Surely, he could have seen this betrayal coming.

She’s apparently been running her porn page for years without Smith knowing. Women like Chavis don’t respect their husbands, likely because they’ve never given them a reason to. It’s unbelievable that it has to be said that women do not control their sexuality. Their husbands do. And women should be thankful their husbands do. We have someone whose sole purpose in life is to protect every part of us, including our sexuality. A strong husband will make even a poor woman understand that her sex is worth more than a $7-a-month subscription fee.

“My body, my choice” is not an excuse to be a slutty woman — and neither is being poor. The point of marriage is not financial stability, instant gratification, or even a happy life. Those are never promised, no matter what path you take. Staying single your whole life can often be more miserable than any married person’s existence.

However, marriage does guarantee you a partner to get through the ups and downs of life. Your happiness comes with building purpose with one another and working toward a goal that protects your family for generations. Our society is so lost that we’ve forgotten the basic tenets of marriage.

Married women absolutely cannot have an OnlyFans account. If she does, her husband has every right to tell her to stop and demand her modesty. Sexuality is so crucial in a marriage that opening it up to other people damages it beyond repair. (ROOKE: Men Have To Decide If Women Are Worth The Fight)

Just because Chavis wasn’t having sex with five guys like Adam22’s wife, Lena the Plug, doesn’t mean that what she was doing is any less harmful. Her sex is meant to bind her and her husband together. She produces life not just out of her womb but with her very presence. When a woman gives her husband honorable love through loyalty and passion, he feels secure enough to slay her dragons.

Women like Chavis sneer at their responsibility of protecting their marital sex because selfishness will always reign supreme in our modern society. They believe it’s fine to bang a billion guys because they cannot fathom the safety that resides in a passionate marriage.

Mary Rooke is a reporter at the Daily Caller and host of “Trad-ish with Mary Rooke.”

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.