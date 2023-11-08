Andy McCarthy Says There’s One Thing Hunter And James Biden’s Lawyers Must Do Now That They’ve Been Subpoenaed

Fox News contributor and former federal prosecutor Andy McCarthy said Wednesday that lawyers for Hunter Biden and James Biden should thoroughly review the “paper trail” of financial transactions before allowing their clients to testify.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed President Joe Biden’s son and younger brother and the family’s former business associate Rob Walker on Wednesday, calling for them to answer questions about the Bidens’ business dealings.

“Let me ask you about the subpoena that came down from Congress for Hunter and James Biden today — your reaction to that. What does it mean? What do you expect to see next in that?” Fox News’ Martha MacCallum asked McCarthy.



“Well, you know, Hunter’s under indictment, so I’d be sort of surprised if he testifies. He’s got a live Fifth Amendment privilege. And Jim Biden gave an interview to the FBI and did not claim the Fifth Amendment,” McCarthy said. “It will be interesting to see whether he’s willing to testify in front of Congress. But I think if you’re the lawyer for them, there’s a paper trail here and, you know, when checks start popping out where you see the Bidens paying other Bidens and Jim Biden’s wife paying Joe Biden, if I’m the lawyer, I want to see all the paper before I let a guy testify.”

The House Oversight Committee is also requesting interviews with James Biden’s wife, Sara; Hunter Biden’s ex-lover and former sister-in-law, Hallie Biden; former Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski; Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen; and Hallie Biden’s sister, Elizabeth Secundy.

A House memo released in September found that the Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan between 2014 and 2019. Hunter and James Biden’s personal and bank records were also subpoenaed by committee chairman James Comer in September.