James Comer Announces Subpoenas For Hunter And James Biden’s Bank Records

Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, announced Thursday he is issuing subpoenas for personal and business bank records from Hunter Biden and his uncle, James Biden.

Comer announced the new subpoenas at the conclusion of the first impeachment inquiry hearing into President Joe Biden led by the House Oversight Committee. (RELATED: ‘On Behalf Of The Family’: Hunter Biden’s Uncle Thanked Lawyer Who Allegedly Paid $2 Million Of Hunter’s Taxes)

“I want to thank the witnesses for their testimony today. It confirms the evidence compiled by this committee justifies the investigation of Joe Biden’s role in his family’s international business schemes and justifies the next step of this investigation,” Comer said in his closing statement.

“Therefore, today I will subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies,” Comer concluded.

Comer clarified during the hearing that the bank records already obtained by House Oversight came from suspicious activity reports sent by banks to the Treasury Department flagging the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

The House Ways and Means, Judiciary and Oversight Committees are leading the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden related to Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and the IRS whistleblower testimony accusing the Department of Justice (DOJ) of giving Hunter Biden special treatment during its ongoing investigation into Biden’s alleged tax and gun offenses.

The chairmen of the three committees circulated a memo Wednesday showing the Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan from 2014-19 through a network of shell companies. Joe Biden’s false statements about his knowledge of his son’s business dealings and Hunter Biden’s business dealings with China were also included in the memo.

The House Ways and Means Committee released 700 pages of documents Wednesday substantiating IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler’s testimonies that DOJ investigators allegedly slow-walked and obstructed the Hunter Biden investigation.

Among the documents are text messages from Hunter Biden, a memo summarizing an interview with James Biden, internal DOJ correspondence, internal IRS documents, emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop archive, diagrams outlining Hunter Biden’s network of business entities and communications with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma.

Burisma paid Hunter Biden more than $80,000 per month to be a board member of the company despite his lack of experience with Ukrainian affairs and the energy industry, bank records indicate.

The House committees leading the impeachment inquiry continue to investigate the IRS whistleblower allegations alongside House Oversight’s investigation of the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.