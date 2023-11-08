‘Just Stunning’: CNN Political Dir. Floored By Poll Showing Only 25% Of People Think Biden Has ‘Sharpness’ To Lead

CNN’s Political Director David Chalian was floored Wednesday after a CNN exit poll found only 25% of Americans think President Joe Biden has the “sharpness” to lead the country.

CNN conducted an exit poll amongst voters and asked what their most important issue is heading into the presidential election.

Economy ranked as the top concern, with 33% of respondents expressing fears over the current economic status. Immigration and voting/elections tied for 12% while just 7% said abortion is their top concern. (RELATED: ‘The Contrast Is Pretty Clear’: CNN Reporter Throws Cold Water On Comparisons Between Trump, Biden’s Age)

“And one other note from our poll, that is just stunning to see, 25% of Americans. That is it. One quarter of them in this poll say that Joe Biden has the stamina and sharpness to serve. Seventy-four percent say he does not, Dana.”

“Incredible figure there, one of many that we saw from this new poll,” host Dana Bash responded.

Biden has seen a spade of poor polls, with a New York Times/Siena College poll published Sunday finding former President Donald Trump leading Biden in five out of six crucial swing states by substantial margins. Trump polls ahead of Biden in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan by a margin of three to 10 points. Biden is leading in Wisconsin, though his lead remains in the margin of error.