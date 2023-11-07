‘The Contrast Is Pretty Clear’: CNN Reporter Throws Cold Water On Comparisons Between Trump, Biden’s Age

CNN’s National Political Reporter Daniel Strauss threw cold water Tuesday on comparisons between President Joe Biden’s age and former President Donald Trump’s.

A New York Times/Siena College poll found former President Donald Trump leading Biden in five out of six crucial swing states by substantial margins. Trump polls ahead of Biden in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan by at least three points – if not 10 – in some cases. Biden leads by a slight margin in Wisconsin, though it falls within the margin of error.

Fellow panelist, POLITICO’s Heidi Przybyla, said the polls are worrisome for Biden, and while she’s hesitant to trust polls after 2016, comparisons from the White House between Biden and former President Barack Obama don’t hold up.

“The [Biden] administration is pointing out where Obama was at this point and that he came back, but, and I know you’re going to get to this, but the one thing that did not exist back then that exists now that is so important are some of these voices, allies of the president coming out and saying, ‘Hey, you know what? I think maybe he should reconsider getting out of the race,’ which is kind of devastating,” Przybyla said. (RELATED: Peter Doocy Asks KJP Why 80-Year-Old Biden Is Treated ‘Like A Baby’)

Strauss then chimed in to discuss Biden’s age compared to Trump’s.

“And look, it’s pretty clear between the polling we have seen and the voices sounding a public alarm that there is a concern within the Democratic Party that they can’t rebuff attacks about Biden as being too old,” Strauss said.

“He’s not much older than Donald Trump. But demeanor wise, the contrast is pretty clear. And that’s why I think we’re seeing positive ads right now instead of negatives. There will be a contrast when there’s a nominee. This is auguring to be a very negative election, and what the Biden team is clearly doing right now is looking to motivate their voters or their base that usually and reliably votes for them and get them excited now because clearly that’s an issue.”

Biden is the oldest president in American history and has defended his age throughout his term. Polls, however, show Americans are concerned about Biden’s age, with three-quarters of Americans saying Biden is too old to govern effectively, according to an Associated Press/NORC poll.

Sixty-one percent of Americans polled by Harvard Caps/Harris said they believe Vice President Kamala Harris would have to finish Biden’s second term if he is re-elected.