EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Schmitt Introduces Bill To Abolish DEI Offices In Dozens Of Federal Government Agencies

Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt introduced legislation Wednesday that would abolish Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) offices in at least 40 government entities.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the legislation, which is titled the Abolish Government DEI Act. The bill would specifically put an end to DEI initiatives in government entities, paid for by U.S. tax dollars.

“Joe Biden has poisoned traditionally non-partisan government entities with divisive DEI politics, and these programs have done nothing more than waste taxpayer money and sow division among federal employees,” Schmitt told the Caller before introducing the bill. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Norfolk Southern Spent Years Pushing Woke DEI Initiatives Prior To East Palestine Train Derailment)

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

HERE IS A LIST OF THE GOVERNMENT ENTITIES:

The Office of Diversity and Inclusion of the Department of State

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights of the Department of the Interior

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights of the Department of the Interior The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the Department of the Treasury

The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the Department of the Treasury The Office of Civil Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity of the Department of the Treasury

The Office of Civil Rights and Equal Employment Opportunity of the Department of the Treasury The Office of Civil Rights of the United States Agency for International Development

The Office of Civil Rights of the United States Agency for International Development The Office of Scientific Workforce Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion of the Department of Energy

The Office of Scientific Workforce Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion of the Department of Energy The Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council

The Chief Diversity Officers Executive Council The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the Office of Personnel Management

The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the Office of Personnel Management The Office of Minority Health of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Office of Minority Health of the Department of Health and Human Services. The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion of the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion of the Department of Health and Human Services. The Office of Resolution Management, Diversity and Inclusion of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Office of Resolution Management, Diversity and Inclusion of the Department of Veterans Affairs. The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the Department of Housing and Urban Development. The Office of Civil Rights Diversity and Inclusion of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the Department of Agriculture

The Office of Civil Rights Diversity and Inclusion of the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service of the Department of Agriculture The Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer of the Department of Agriculture

The Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer of the Department of Agriculture The Diversity and Inclusion Office of the United States Air Force Academy

The Diversity and Inclusion Office of the United States Air Force Academy The Office of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau of the Department of the Treasury

The Office of Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion of the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau of the Department of the Treasury The Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion of the National Institutes of Health

The Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion of the National Institutes of Health The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights of the Small Business Administration

The Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Civil Rights of the Small Business Administration The Privacy and Diversity Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The Privacy and Diversity Office of U.S. Customs and Border Protection The Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Commerce

The Office of Civil Rights of the Department of Commerce The Office of Inclusion and Civil Rights of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

The Office of Inclusion and Civil Rights of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration The Office for Civil Rights, Diversity, and Inclusion of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

The Office for Civil Rights, Diversity, and Inclusion of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission The Office of Energy Justice and Equity of the Department of Energy.

The Office of Energy Justice and Equity of the Department of Energy. The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Office of the National Institute of Standards and Technology

The Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity Office of the National Institute of Standards and Technology The Office of Racial Equity of the Office of the City Administrator for the District of Columbia

The Office of Racial Equity of the Office of the City Administrator for the District of Columbia The Office of Equity and Civil Rights of the National Science Foundation

The Office of Equity and Civil Rights of the National Science Foundation The Office of Diversity and Inclusive Workforce Management of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service

The Office of Diversity and Inclusive Workforce Management of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service The Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the National Security Agency and the Central Security Service

The Director of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility of the National Security Agency and the Central Security Service The Office of Diversity and Civil Rights of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

The Office of Diversity and Civil Rights of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity of the Securities and Exchange Commission

The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity of the Securities and Exchange Commission The Intelligence Community Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Office of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence

The Intelligence Community Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Office of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Office of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency

The Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Office of the Defense Threat Reduction Agency The Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Office of the Defense Logistics Agency

The Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity Office of the Defense Logistics Agency The Army Equity and Inclusion Agency of the United States Army.

The Army Equity and Inclusion Agency of the United States Army. The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion of the Bureau of the Census

The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity, Diversity and Inclusion of the Bureau of the Census The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity of the United States Patent and Trademark Office

The Office of Equal Employment Opportunity and Diversity of the United States Patent and Trademark Office The Affirmative Employment and Diversity Management Program of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission

The Affirmative Employment and Diversity Management Program of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission The Office of Diversity Inclusion and

The Office of Diversity Inclusion and Equal Opportunity of the United States Military Academy

Equal Opportunity of the United States Military Academy The Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion of the Internal Revenue Service

The Office of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion of the Internal Revenue Service The Office of Health Equity of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“America is the greatest meritocracy the world has ever seen, and DEI officers, made-up buzzwords, and feel-good initiatives authored by Biden and bureaucrats undercut the very foundation of our country. I will work to counter inherently unfair and wasteful DEI initiatives in our federal government,” he added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Press Med School Accreditor After DCNF Report Shows It Pressured Schools To Go Woke)

If the legislation were to pass the Senate, those entities of the Federal Government would be terminated when the bill is signed.