EXCLUSIVE: Watchdog Group Adds New Evidence To Jamaal Bowman Ethics Complaint

A conservative watchdog organization strengthened its ethics complaint against Democratic New York Rep. Jamaal Bowman for pulling a fire alarm in a Congressional office building, the Daily Caller has learned.

The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust (FACT) filed a supplemental complaint Nov. 2 with the Office of Congressional Ethics (OCE) to ensure the office considers Bowman’s misdemeanor guilty plea in connection with the fire alarm incident.

FACT’s initial complaint accuses Bowman of violating ethics rules for pulling the fire alarm and abusing official resources by posting government content onto his campaign’s social media accounts.

READ THE COMPLAINT:

“Since our letter, the facts here have come to be known. Bowman has both pled guilty to a criminal offense for pulling the fire alarm and the video of him pulling the alarm was released, both of which directly contradict his claims he made a ‘mistake’ attempting to open a door,” the supplemental complaint reads.

“In this case, the criminal conduct has not just been charged but guilt has been established in court proceedings. However, this case involves not just the criminal conduct, as Bowman made statements to the public immediately after he committed a crime—statements that have been disproven by the video of his crime. Clearly when a criminal offense is committed and brazen dishonesty is displayed, a Member’s conduct does not satisfy this ethics rule,” the document adds.

Bowman was charged with a misdemeanor in late October for pulling the fire alarm prior to a House vote on a temporary funding package to prevent a government shutdown.

He initially attributed the incident to signs on the door that made him believe pulling down the fire alarm would open the door. His office also circulated talking points accusing his “Nazi” political opponents of taking advantage of the situation. Bowman subsequently apologized for the talking points after receiving pushback.

Video footage later emerged showing Bowman taking down the emergency exit signs and pulling the fire alarm without making an effort to open the exit door.

“It is not just Congressman Bowman’s guilty plea, but it is the fact that the video shows the truth of how the situation unfolded—which appears directly contrary to what he said. Rarely, if ever, is there actual video evidence in these types of cases, which makes this a very unique circumstance,” FACT Executive Director Kendra Arnold said in a statement to the Daily Caller.

“Additionally, when considering Congressman Bowman’s crime and the statements he made to the public, his prior history of refusing to comply with the ethics rules must also be strongly considered when imposing a punishment. This is not Congressman Bowman’s first offense and the lack of respect that he has for the rule of law and by extension the American public is clearly evident. The Office of Congressional Ethics must act swiftly on this matter.”

Bowman’s office did not respond to a request for comment by the time of publication.