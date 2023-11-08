Iran-Backed Houthi Rebels Shoot Down US Drone

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone Wednesday, a defense official confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The Houthis claimed that the drone had entered Yemeni airspace and that their air defenses intercepted it, The Associated Press reported. The Pentagon is still analyzing the episode to determine whether the U.S. asset was actually within Yemen’s airspace, a U.S. official told the outlet on condition of anonymity to discuss details not yet public.

“We can confirm that a U.S. military MQ-9 remotely-piloted aircraft was shot down while in international airspace over international waters off the coast of Yemen by Houthi forces,” a U.S. defense official told the DCNF. (RELATED: Iran Using Group Behind Attacks On US Troops In The Middle East To Increase Pressure On White House)

Houthis shot down the MQ-9 over the Red Sea, Voice of America reported, citing a U.S. official. They made the claim earlier Wednesday, later publishing a video allegedly depicting the incident. A U.S. military official initially told Reuters the military was not tracking the loss of any aircraft in the region.

The Iran-backed rebel organization claimed they fired at least four different salvos at Israel since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, according to the AP.

Israel intercepted a surface-to-surface missile fired by the Houthis on Nov. 2, Israel’s Air Force said. It was the first known use of Israel’s Arrow air defense system in war time. IDF fighters also intercepted 2 cruise missiles fired from Yemen around the same time, the Air Force said.

On Oct. 19, a U.S. destroyer transiting the Red Sea intercepted at least 3 missiles and several drones over the course of 9 hours the Pentagon alleged were aimed at Israel, CNN reported.

Houthis publish video where it claims an American MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down. “Yemeni air defenses shot down an American MQ9 drone while it was carrying out hostile missions in support of the Israeli enemy entity on November 8, 2023.” pic.twitter.com/ZhdvWQdzFl — Joe Truzman (@JoeTruzman) November 8, 2023

Iran-backed militias have ramped up attacks on bases hosting U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria since Oct. 17 in an attempt to draw the U.S. into a wider conflict.

Former President Donald Trump designated the Houthis as a terrorist organization, but President Joe Biden removed them from the list shortly after taking office.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

