‘I Will Murder You’: Jewish Man Reportedly Attacked By Anti-Israel Mob Suffers Concussion, 4 Spinal Fractures

Three pro-Palestine supporters allegedly beat Jewish man in Australia on Saturday, according to a report.

The accused assailants confronted the man at a children’s park in Sydney, Australia, after he removed the remainder of a partially-torn poster for a pro-Palestine event, according to Sky News. (RELATED: Video Shows Pro-Palestine Mob Beating Jewish TPUSA Staffer)

Exclusive: A Jewish man was severely bashed by three pro-Palestinian supporters in a Sydney park. He was punched in the head at least 12 times, suffered concussion, two black eyes and four spinal fractures, spending four days in hospital. Details here: https://t.co/PSdeoMwChW — Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) November 8, 2023

A father witnessed the man tearing down the posters and confronted him, allegedly screaming, “I will murder you,” Sky News reported.

He called the police, but was immediately swarmed by pro-Palestine demonstrators, the outlet reported. They allegedly hurled insults at him and knocked him to the ground, according to reports. The man claims that he took at least a dozen punches to his head, a concussion, and four spinal fractures, and that he feels “very lucky” to be alive.

The world has been rocked by protests and demonstrations against Israel in the wake of the October 7th terror attacks enacted by Hamas. In the hours after the attack, Israel declared war on Hamas and subsequently invaded Gaza. Pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets to demand a ceasefire and accused Israel of apartheid, genocide, and ethnic cleansing.