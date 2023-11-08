‘We Got It Wrong’: Famous Reality Star Describes How Media Portrayal Of BLM Riots Caused Her To Do A 180

Famous tattoo artist and former reality star Kat Von D stated Monday that she questioned “everything” after realizing the biased media portrayal of COVID-19 lockdowns and Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots.

Von D, 41, appeared on “Relatable with Allie Beth Stuckey” to discuss that she “credits” her husband for helping change her mind on opinions of politics and cultural issues. The reality star noted that she was never a “politically charged person,” however, she did follow the social narratives popular in Los Angeles, where she formerly owned and operated the tattoo shop featured on “LA Ink.” (RELATED: BLM Activist Put Behind Bars For Fraud)

“It was funny enough. I kind of blamed my husband or give him the credit. It was during like, right before, right when the lockdowns happened — I came downstairs and he just said, ‘Hey, babe, I think we got it wrong. You know, I think we got a lot of things wrong.’ And I was like, ‘no, no,’” Von D stated.

“I was never like a politically charged person I would say, like, ignorant political things just out of like, you know — because I don’t watch TV … I mean, I would see, like, whatever my friends would post or things like that, but I was never like, I couldn’t tell you who’s in office or anything like that, you know, at the time.”

“And then, so my husband was like, ‘hey, like, I want to show you some stuff,’ you know, like, it would be some articles and some videos and stuff. And I was like, ‘oh, man, like, I really got to start rethinking a lot of things that I thought were true,’ you know, and that was kind of the first step into questioning everything I had been doing,” Von D continued.

Following the death of George Floyd, BLM riots gained momentum during the summer of 2020 in large cities like Los Angeles and New York City. Murder rates rose by 30% compared to 2019 making it the largest murder rate spike since 1960, when authorities began to record the data, according to FBI data analyzed by the Heritage Foundation. (RELATED: REPORT: DC To Freshen Up Black Lives Matter Mural Amid Backlash Over Group’s Hamas Support)

“No, it was like revolving around like political things. And you know, you have to understand at that time, like, BLM was going hard and in LA and I was in the middle of it. Like I lived three doors down from the mayor of LA. So we had Antifa like on our front yard, you know, after they threatened to, like, do the Molotov cocktails and stuff like that,” Von D stated.

“And like, you know, so we were just like, seeing things in real time. And they were much worse in real life than I think what people even put on TV. And so I was like, man, maybe like, you know, so I started just kind of like, reevaluating, kind of going down the list. Of what I’m doing with my life and like, what my perspectives are, and then it got to the part of like, my spirituality.”

Von D was recently baptized, turning away from her previous practices of witchcraft and the occult.