REPORT: DC To Freshen Up Black Lives Matter Mural Amid Backlash Over Group’s Hamas Support

Washington, D.C., is set to give its Black Lives Matter mural a fresh coat of paint amid ongoing backlash over the group’s support of the Hamas terror attacks on Israel, according to a new report.

Several Black Lives Matter affiliate groups voiced approval of the Hamas’ deadly Oct. 7th incursion on Israel. Despite the backlash, the District Department of Transportation confirmed that it would completely refreshen the mural by Thanksgiving, according to the Daily Signal. (RELATED: ‘F*ck You’: Amar’e Stoudemire Blasts ‘Cowardly’ Black Lives Matter, Politicians For Silence On Israel Attacks)

“Black Lives Matter Grassroots stands in solidarity with our Palestinian family who are currently resisting 57 years of settler colonialism and apartheid,” BLM Grassroots said in a statement.

NEW: DC is freshening up its massive “Black Lives Matter” street mural even as BLM faces intense backlash for social media posts aligning with the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel earlier this month. I’m told it should be done by Thanksgiving. https://t.co/XIDW0xwomi — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) October 30, 2023

The group also downplayed the notion that Hamas’ actions constituted terrorism.

“We, too, understand what it means to be surveilled, dehumanized, property seized, families separated, our people criminalized and slaughtered with impunity, locked up in droves, and when we resist, they call us terrorists,” the said.

Black Lives Matter Chicago also showed support for the attacks by posting a graphic of a paraglider brandishing a Palestinian flag—a callback to the paragliding Hamas terrorists who descended onto a music festival and proceeded to slaughter civilians.

“I Stand With Palestine,” BLM Chicago’s graphic reads.

A Black Lives Matter chapter in Indianapolis reposted a tweet which argued Palestinians had a “right to resist their racist, white supremacist, land-stealing [Z]ionist occupiers!”

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned the mural following the death of George Floyd. The massive mural displays the words “BLACK LIVES MATTER” painted on two blocks near the White House. That area was also renamed Black Lives Matter Plaza during the summer of 2020. The city spent $7.8 million to re-construct the area in honor of the divisive racial justice movement, according to reports.