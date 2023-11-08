Urine Trouble: Dem Candidates Linked To On-Camera Urination Both Lost Their Races

Two Virginia Democratic candidates linked to on-camera urination both had their dreams flushed away after losing their elections last night.

Jessica Anderson, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates’ 71st District who recently filmed herself peeing in snow, received 48% of the vote, while her opponent, Republican Amanda Batten, received 52%, according to the New York Times. Amateur porn performer Susanna Gibson, the Democratic candidate for Virginia’s House of Delegates’ 57th District, received 49% of the vote, while Republican opponent David Owen received 51%.

Anderson filmed herself peeing in the snow and uploaded the video to TikTok in October. She made clear in the video that she was urinating, cautioning viewers to “avoid the yellow snow.”

Meet Jessica Anderson (D). She’s running for Virginia House of Delegates District 71. She recorded herself peeing on the ground outside and then uploaded it to tiktok. pic.twitter.com/1zyZkmvzEg — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 3, 2023

Gibson streamed videos of herself and her husband having sexual intercourse onto the pornographic website Chaturbate. Among the pornography in her livestreams, in which she solicited money from viewers, the Democratic candidate offered to let viewers “watch [her] pee.” (RELATED: Dems Massively Outspent Republicans On Ads Ahead Of November Elections)

Democrats in Virginia regained a majority in both houses of the Virginia General Assembly on Tuesday despite Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s attempts to wrest control of the traditionally blue state. Virginia’s State Senate is now composed of 21 Democrats and 18 Republicans, and the state’s House of Delegates consists of 51 Democrats and 48 Republicans, the New York Times reported.