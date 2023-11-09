Florida Man Allegedly Runs Over Two Sheriff’s Deputies, Gets Arrested By Third

Police arrested a Florida man Thursday after he allegedly ran over two sheriff’s deputies, inflicting severe injuries, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

The incident occurred while the deputies were responding to a call from the 28-year-old suspect’s mother who reported her son’s alleged violent behavior, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said in a press release.

The man, who was initially in a parked car outside his residence, fled upon deputies’ attempt to approach him, HCSO said. He returned shortly after and allegedly accelerated his car, ramming into Deputies Carlos Brito, 39, and Manny Santos, 31, who were pinned against their patrol car. The two deputies sustained critical leg injuries and have been hospitalized, according to The AP.

"There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush," said Sheriff Chad…

“There is no other way to describe this other than an ambush,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said. “Our deputies put their lives on the line every day to protect this community and what happened today makes me absolutely sick.” (RELATED: Tampa Officer Runs Over Woman Sunbathing On The Beach)

The man allegedly used his vehicle as a weapon without giving the deputies an opportunity to evade the assault, HCSO said. After the collision, the suspect exited his vehicle, and another deputy apprehended him while he tried to enter his home, the press release states.

The man now faces charges of attempted murder of law enforcement officers, per HCSO. His criminal history includes three felony charges and 14 misdemeanors, with a record of animosity towards police, according to The AP.