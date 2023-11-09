The Hollywood Actors Strike Comes To An End After 118 Days

The SAG-AFTRA announced Wednesday that they have reached a tentative agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, effectively ending a 118-day strike.

The 3-year contract allows union actors to return to work, and reinstates the projects that have been left unfinished as a result of strike action, according to TMZ. “In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRATV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement, and added that the strike would officially end at 12:01 AM on Thursday, November 9,” they said in a statement, according to TMZ.

The exact details surrounding the new agreement as well as the terms of the negotiated deal have not been revealed at this time, and are confidentially being reviewed by those that have been in a legal strike position for years, according to TMZ.

During their discussions, studios wanted to be able to scan actors and use their image and likeness as artificial intelligence for future projects. They hoped they could include deceased actors in this arrangement, based on a one-time payout. SAG-AFTRA pushed back demanding additional pay for AI as well as red tape to protect the actors so their likeness couldn’t be produced by AI without their consent, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (RELATED: SAG-AFTRA Votes To Authorize Strike Against Video Game Publishers)