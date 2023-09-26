SAG-AFTRA Votes To Authorize Strike Against Video Game Publishers

Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) voted nearly unanimously on Tuesday in favor of authorizing a walkout against video game publishers.

Tuesday’s vote positioned the union for a second strike, in conjunction with the actor’s strike that began July 14, according to Forbes. SAG-AFTRA said its members voted 98.32 percent in favor of moving forward with the video game strike, as the union commences negotiations with gaming companies on their Interactive Media Agreement.

📞Hello, are you there, #SagAftraMembers? We’re on the line, urging you to VOTE YES for the Interactive Media (Video Game) strike authorization! Visit https://t.co/oqmI9vxvOL to cast your crucial vote today. Together, we’re leveling up for a fair industry! 💪🎮 pic.twitter.com/csjMslhlUL — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) September 25, 2023

The union will continue talks with video game companies in hopes that they will be able to avert strike action, although both sides remain far apart on key issues, according to Forbes.

SAG-AFTRA criticized video game companies for failing to meet their concerns regarding “compensation undercut by inflation” as well as “exploitative uses” of artificial intelligence.

Affected video game companies include industry giants like Activision, Blindlight, Insomniac Games, Epic Games, Take 2, Electronic Arts, Formosa Interactive and WB Games.

“Between the exploitative uses of AI and lagging wages, those who work in video games are facing many of the same issues as those who work in film and television,” said Ray Rodriguez, SAG-AFTRA’s chief contracts officer, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “This strike authorization makes an emphatic statement that we must reach an agreement that will fairly compensate these talented performers, provide common-sense safety measures, and allow them to work with dignity. Our members’ livelihoods depend on it.” (RELATED: Drew Barrymore’s Show To Return After Tentative Agreement Reached In Strike)

SAG-AFTRA members have approved a strike against the video game industry with 98.32% voting YES. This does not mean that they will go on strike, it is dependent on if a deal can be reached between SAG and the major video game companies. (Source: https://t.co/nwVq6GdgGs) pic.twitter.com/oB7jVFThXJ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 26, 2023

“It’s time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract … the time is now for these companies — which are making billions of dollars and paying their CEOs lavishly — to give our performers an agreement that keeps performing in video games as a viable career,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, according to Forbes.