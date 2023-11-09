Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building To Drum Up Attention For His Tour

Famous actor and musician Jared Leto climbed all the way to the top of the Empire State Building on Thursday, simultaneously checking off a bucket list item and promoting his upcoming tour.

Leto’s feat was captured on video as he scaled the building in promotion of his band, 30 Seconds to Mars’ new tour. The “Today” Show broadcast his epic climb and spoke to the star after his big moment. “I made it, I’m alive,” he said to Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones. Leto showed them his torn-up hands, demonstrating the effects of the treacherous climb to the top of the iconic skyscraper.

Leto is the first individual to legally climb to the top of the iconic New York City landmark, building officials told Entertainment Weekly.

Leto proudly boasted his success story, and told the “Today” team about his experience. He noted he stopped briefly to say hello to his mother, who was on the 80th floor.

“I made it to the top,” he said.

He described what it was like to accomplish such a challenging task.

“It’s incredible, it’s incredible, I mean to watch the sun rise overlooking the city, that meant so much to me,” he said. “Ever since I was a kid, New York stood for the place that you went to make your dreams come true.”

“It was very challenging, as you can see,” Leto continued as he showed the hosts how bloodied and torn his hands were.

“I’ve always had a fascination with the Empire State Building and I love to climb, and we’re launching a world tour, 30 Seconds to Mars is back on the road,” he said. “I was more excited than nervous, to tell you the truth, but I have to be honest it was very, very hard, it was a lot harder than I though it would be.”

“The endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, and it was very sharp,” he added. (RELATED: Insane Video Shows Jared Leto Scaling A Hotel Building Without A Harness)

Leto is no stranger to dangerous climbs, but this is his biggest climbing achievement to date. The hosts asked him what he plans on climbing next and he jokingly replied, “into bed.”