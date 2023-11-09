Jill Stein Launches Presidential Campaign

Left-wing politician Jill Stein announced a surprise presidential bid under the Green Party ticket on Thursday.

Stein launched her bid on Twitter, saying that the current political status quo does not work, and that the populace needs another option.

“The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people. I’m running for President to offer a better choice for the people. Join us!” (RELATED: Minority Support For Biden Plummets Ahead Of 2024)

In a video on Twitter, Stein lamented the “wealthy elites and their bought politicians.” She said that both parties operate on behalf of elite institutions such as Wall Street, leading to decision-making that works against Americans’ best interests. Stein touted climate change, student debt, and ending wars as the centerpiece issues of her campaign.

“The Democrats have betrayed their promises for working people, youth and the climate again and again, while Republicans don’t even make such promises in the first place,” Stein said.

The political system is broken. Over 60% of us now say the two-party establishment has failed us and we need a party that serves the people. I’m running for President to offer a better choice for the people. Join us!https://t.co/sjGXNNSnmK pic.twitter.com/QkrugPGadb — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) November 9, 2023

Stein accused both parties of being dangerous to the health of American democracy through practices such as arbitrary censorship and throwing opponents off the ballot. She ripped the prevailing foreign policy approach of both parties, which she claims facilitates mass violence, occupation, and apartheid.

“We do have the power, and we can use it in this election to start building an America and a world that works for all of us,” Stein said.

Stein previously ran for president in 2016 against then-presidential candidate Donald Trump and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. With Stein’s announcement, she joins a growing crowd of 2024 presidential long-shots alongside left-wing political pundit Cenk Uygur and author Marianne Williamson.