Longshot Democratic Presidential Candidate Loses Even More Campaign Staff

Longshot Democratic presidential candidate and self-help author Marianne Williamson has lost more campaign staff following several officials’ departures, Politico reported Thursday.

Williamson recently announced Carlos Cardona would now head her political operation, making him the third campaign manager since her March presidential launch. Six campaign staffers either resigned or were fired due to Williamson’s ballot access battle, several sources familiar with the situation who were granted anonymity to discuss internal matters, told Politico.

One of the sources told Politico the campaign’s departures were due to Cardona, who took over after two campaign managers and one deputy campaign manager resigned. (RELATED: Longshot Democratic Presidential Candidate Loses Another Campaign Manager)

“[Cardona] stepping in as a new campaign manager and just his approach to reorganizing and restructuring the campaign to be cash efficient but also incredibly nimble on the ground in key primary states,” the source said of Williamson’s newest campaign manager.

Cardona fired a staffer of Williamson’s New Hampshire operation, along with two national field directors, according to Politico. The entirety of the self-help author’s South Carolina team resigned, adding three more staffers to the docket.

Other sources attributed Williamson’s losses to a recent meeting where staffers voiced concern over the campaign’s focus on the candidate’s social media presence instead of ballot access, they told Politico.

“During that meeting, there was just a vibe that she felt attacked, and an insinuation at the end of that call that some staff were not going to make it to the end of the week,” a source told Politico.

“She didn’t listen to anything that was said,” said another. “Clearly, because the people who expressed frustration were fired.”

Laconia’s @CardonaLebron has been named campaign manager for @marwilliamson & says there will be a renewed focus on the #FITN primary: “We’re going to show that New Hampshire voters are important.” #NHPolitics #WMUR pic.twitter.com/rC9HOtDJsU — Adam Sexton (@AdamSextonWMUR) June 30, 2023

Williamson ran for president in 2020, but dropped out of the Democratic primaries in January after failing to gain traction. She quickly threw her support behind independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders for president.

Several former staffers from Williamson’s first presidential campaign voiced their experience with the self-help author, and described her as cruel and unpredictable. A few recalled Williamson throwing her phone at them, punching a car and calling staffers overweight.

“You would think the journalistic focus of the Marianne Williamson campaign would be about her gains in polling, landing key political endorsements and attracting new supporters, but no, we’re once again responding to internal staffing decisions being made to strengthen our position in this presidential primary race,” a campaign spokesperson told Politico. “Every campaign or company will adjust on strategy, and face tough staffing decisions to become more efficient with resources.”

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Democratic presidential primary, based on polls conducted between June 5 and June 26, indicates President Joe Biden is leading by roughly 50 points, with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Williamson garnering 14.4% and 5.7% support, respectively.

Williamson’s campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.