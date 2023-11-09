Biden Gets Testy WIth Peter Doocy, Denies He’s Trailing Trump In Swing States

President Joe Biden got testy with Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy Thursday when asked about polls that show him trailing former President Donald Trump in several swing states.

“Why do you think it is that you’re trailing Trump in all these swing state polls?” Doocy asked Biden.

“Because you don’t read the polls [inaudible]. There’s ten polls, eight of them I’m beating him in those states. Eight of them. You guys [Fox News] only do two, CNN and New York Times. Check it out. Check it out. We will get you copies of all those polls, okay?” Biden responded.

Trump is leading Biden in several key swing states with a lead as small as one point to as large as nine points. Nationally, a variety of polls show Trump leading the sitting president anywhere from 1 point to 10 points.

CNN released a poll Monday that showed Trump leading Biden 49% to 45% among registered voters. Other polls have shown Biden trailing the former president in a hypothetical match-up in key swing states such as Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. (RELATED: Dems’ Israel Split Could Spell Big Trouble For Biden In Michigan, Poll Finds)

“You don’t believe you’re trailing in battleground states?” another reporter asked Biden on Thursday.

“No,” Biden responded.

As several polls show Biden trailing in the swing-states, Democrats are worried that the president’s re-election campaign is ignoring the polls and potential political warning signs while failing to turn the direction of the campaign around, the Washington Post reported. Allies of the president are worried that if the campaign doesn’t engage with Black Americans they may lose their vote in the 2024 election, according to the Washington Post.

“I am concerned,” Democratic Connecticut Sen. Richard Blumenthal told the outlet. “I was concerned before these numbers. I am concerned by the inexplicable credibility that Donald Trump seems to have despite all of the indictments, the lies, the incredible wrongdoing.”