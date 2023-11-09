‘Two Entirely Different Issues!’: Verbal Shoot Out Erupts Between GOP Rep And CNN Host Over Hunter Biden

CNN’s John Berman got into a verbal shootout Thursday with North Carolina Republican Rep. Greg Murphy over potentially holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress.

The House Oversight Committee subpoenaed President Joe Biden’s son and younger brother and the family’s former business associate Rob Walker on Wednesday, calling for them to answer questions about the Bidens’ business dealings.

“There have now been subpoenas issued for both Hunter Biden and the president’s brother Jim Biden, if they are not responsive to these subpoenas, will you vote to hold them in contempt?”

“Absolutely, absolutely. Why would they not be? What do they have to hide? I don’t think so, you know, here’s the deal, John, it’s very, very clear. Why the hell would Hunter and Jim create 20 shell companies to be legal? We have seen time and time again, and Representative Comer has proven this, there was money influencing pedaling that Biden had during his last couple of years as vice president, and then right afterwards they wanted to gain the money back, and —”

“Can I just ask you, you say, ‘Yes, absolutely,’ why have you changed your position on holding people in contempt of Congress? You voted against holding Steve Bannon in contempt?”

“Well, I think it’s a little bit different when you have the president of the United States, we have somebody who’s not an elected official, you have the president of the United States was selling his influence was selling –” (RELATED: Andy McCarthy Says There’s One Thing Hunter And James Biden’s Lawyers Must Do Now That They’ve Been Subpoenaed)

“No but I don’t understand,” Berman interjected. “We’re talking–”

Murphy said there is a difference in “standards” when “you have somebody who’s in an elected office versus somebody who’s not an elected office. He’s the president of the United States, he was the vice president of the United States then.”

Bannon was charged with contempt of Congress in 2021 after he defied a subpoena from the Jan. 6 committee.

Berman tried to speak over Murphy, asking who Murphy was referring to when he said: “in an elected office.”

“Well, tell me what office was Steven Bannon in?” Murphy asked.

“Tell me what office Hunter Biden was in?” Berman fired back.

“No, I’m not talking about Hunter Biden, I’m talking about Joe Biden, the president of the United States–”

“You haven’t subpoenaed him, you haven’t subpoenaed him. I’m asking if Hunter Biden or Jim Biden, the brother and son of the president, who are not elected officials, if they are not responsive, will you hold them in contempt?”

“Think about this John, if you’ve seen the facts, the facts that have occurred, we see that there’s been influence peddling, I mean the president of the United States, vice president at the time, said point blank ‘if you don’t fire a prosecutor, I’m gonna withhold money,’ so that’s a crooked deal in and of itself–”

Berman once again talked over the congressman to ask what the difference is between voting not to hold Bannon in contempt of Congress but voting to hold Hunter or Jim Biden in contempt.

“Was Steve Bannon related to the president of the United States? No, he wasn’t,” Murphy shot back.



Berman noted Bannon was a former employee of former President Donald Trump, prompting Murphy to shake his head.

“Yeah well, when you have a son that is using the Biden brand, when you have a son that is using the Biden brand and created illegal issues … to use his father’s brand, if they’re gonna come lie, and the same thing with his brother James, it’s an entirely different standard. It’s an entirely different standard John and you know it.”

“I am just, no, I don’t. I’m actually still confused. We’re talking about private citizens and my question to you is if they are not responsive to the subpoena, would you hold them in contempt and you say yes for Hunter Biden, you voted no for Steve Bannon and then you talk about there’s a different standard for election officials but neither of them are elected?”

“John, Hunter and Jim are both related to the former vice president and now the president of the United States, intimately involved in business dealings. Remember, Joe said he didn’t know anything about Hunter’s business dealings, he didn’t know anything of that…point blank lied,” Murphy said. “Joe Biden is a pathological liar and his son Hunter is intimately involved in these influence peddling schemes, they are two entirely different issues John and trying to put them together is just really conflating the issue.”

Berman then ended the interview.

A House memo released in September found the Biden family and its associates brought in more than $24 million from Ukraine, Russia, China, Romania and Kazakhstan between 2014 and 2019. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer subpoenaed Hunter and James Biden’s personal and bank records in September.