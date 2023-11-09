Man Accused Of Forcing A Girl Under 10 To Have Sex With Him, Other Children

A 39-year-old man was arrested in Las Vegas and is facing 22 charges including multiple counts of lewdness with a child and sexual assault against a child, according to 8 News Now.

Joshua Aja is accused of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10, allegedly forcing the victim to perform oral sex on him from 2020 until 2023, the outlet reported. Aja allegedly involved two more children and forced the initial victim to perform oral sex on these boys as well. Aja allegedly threatened the victim with posting explicit pictures and videos of the assaults on Facebook.

One child told police that Aja allegedly told him to “keep what they did a secret,” 8 News now reported. (RELATED: Marvel Star, Husband Convicted Of Sex With 13-Year-Old Girl)

The alleged assaults ceased in May, according to police, per 8 News Now. Aja was confronted by authorities on Nov. 1. He initially denied the accusations. However, during the interview, he reportedly admitted to the abuse, claiming it only happened once.

During his initial court appearance on Nov. 5, Judge Amy Ferreira denied bail for Aja. He remains in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 11, the outlet reported.