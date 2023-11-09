Squad Member Fundraises On Being Censured For Defending Hamas

Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib is using the condemnation of her colleagues in the House of Representative to raise money for her reelection campaign, according to a campaign email.

The House censured Tlaib, a member of the informal group of left-wing representatives dubbed the “Squad,” on Tuesday for “calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” promoting false, anti-Israel information and “defend[ing] the brutal rapes, murders, be-headings, and kidnapping—including of Americans—by Hamas.” Tlaib is using this formal sanction to raise money, claiming that it was “an attempt to silence and intimidate our movement for peace” and encouraging supporters to “donate today to stand up to those who seek to silence us as we work to ensure no one has to suffer or live in fear of violence,” according to a campaign email.

Tlaib defended the phrase “from the river to the sea,” which some of her Democratic colleagues called a “rallying cry for the destruction of the State of Israel and genocide of the Jewish people.” She posted a video to X, formerly Twitter, of pro-Palestinian protestors chanting the phrase and captioned the post “@POTUS, the majority of the American people are not with you on this one. #CeasefireNow.” (RELATED: ‘Squad’ Dems Weigh In After Terrorists Murder Hundreds In Israel)

Tlaib also doubled down on her claim that Israel bombed the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza after multiple independent reports debunked such claims. The congresswoman voted against a resolution to condemn Hamas on Oct. 25.

The House voted 234-188 to censure Tlaib, with 22 Democrats joining all but four Republicans, Politico reported.

A censure expresses “deep disapproval of Member misconduct that, nevertheless, does not meet the threshold for expulsion,” according to the House website. Only 26 members have been censured in the history of the United States.

Reminder: Apartheid government is not a democracy. We must stop our taxpayer dollars being used to violently oppress the Palestinians. Just this week Israel demolished and leveled the home of a Palestinian family in the beloved village of Turmusaya. For what? To dehumanize. https://t.co/nR25TaYi1K — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 10, 2021



“I am proud to work alongside advocates of all backgrounds in our demands for peace,” Tlaib’s fundraising email reads.

A report released by Canary Mission, a group that “investigates hatred across the entire political spectrum,” claims that “at least 6 Hamas-linked activists fundraised for Tlaib during her 2018 Congressional campaign.” The report also claims that Black4Palestine, a group Tlaib co-founded in 2015, “worked publicly with terrorists from the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) no less than 8 times from 2016 to 2020.”

Tlaib has raised a total of $928,931 this election cycle, according to her third-quarter FEC filing.

Tlaib’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.