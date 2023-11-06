GOP Lawmaker Files Second Resolution To Censure Rashida Tlaib

Republican Georgia Rep. Rich McCormick filed a resolution on Monday to censure Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib for antisemitic activity and pushing “false narratives” about the Israel-Hamas conflict, according to a copy of the proposed measure obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Republican Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene originally filed a resolution in October to censure Tlaib for promoting antisemitism and starting an “insurrection” at the Capitol, in an apparent reference to a Palestinian protest that took place on the grounds of the Capitol complex on Oct. 19. The resolution was tabled in a 222-186 vote with the support of 22 Republicans on Wednesday; McCormick has introduced a second resolution he believes will effectively pass in the House to censure Tlaib, according to a copy of the resolution.

“Mr. McCormick submitted the following resolution… Censuring Representative Rashida Tlaib for promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” the resolution text reads.

McCormick told the DCNF that he voted to table the original resolution because it incorrectly accused Tlaib of starting an insurrection, and its confirmation would set a dangerous precedent that could be used against Republicans in the future. McCormick said his resolution uses more accurate language to ensure it gains broader support in the House and censures Tlaib for antisemitic activity she actually engaged in.

“I voted to table the Privileged Resolution to censure Rep. Tlaib because the language included in the resolution was inaccurate,” McCormick told the DCNF. “The resolution previously brought to the floor accused Tlaib of leading an insurrection, which is not true.”

“Let me be clear, Rep. Tlaib’s words and actions were racist and hateful and she should be censured,” McCormick said. “That is why I am working with other conservatives to draft a new censure resolution to address Rep. Tlaib and her actions in a firm and honest manner. Israel and the Jewish community have my full support now and always.”

McCormick said that a number of the 22 Republicans who voted against Greene’s resolution plan to cosponsor his resolution, in a post on X Thursday. He also spoke to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson to make sure the resolution was filed through regular order and not privileged motion.

Both Democrats and Republicans have accused Tlaib of promoting antisemitism in the wake of Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel. She posted a video Friday of protesters chanting “from the river to the sea,” referencing a call for a Palestinian takeover of Israel, which she previously referred to as an “apartheid” state. The video also blames the Biden administration for “supporting the genocide of the Palestinian people.”

“Mr. President, the American people are not with you on this one,” Tlaib says in the video. “We will remember in 2024.”

Tlaib later defended the video and said the “from the river to the sea” chant was not a call for a takeover but rather “an aspirational call for freedom.” She has also repeated unfounded claims that Israel bombed a hospital in the Gaza Strip, even after it was discovered that it had been hit by a faulty Hamas rocket.

Tlaib did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

