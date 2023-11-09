Special Counsel Investigating Hunter Biden Still Hasn’t Filled Out His Legal Team Months After Appointment

Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, special counsel in the ongoing Hunter Biden investigation, is still filling out his legal team to pursue the case against the first son.

Weiss testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday and said he is still working on “building” his special counsel team, according to a transcript of his testimony reviewed by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Top Hunter Biden Prosecutor Confirms Key Detail Of IRS Whistleblower Testimony, Jim Jordan Says)

“I don’t want to get into the particulars of the staff, and I continue to work on building the team, but I’m not going to get into the particulars,” Weiss stated.

He did inform the Judiciary Committee the special counsel office is separate from his U.S. Attorneys office. Weiss is simultaneously working as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware and special counsel on the Hunter Biden case.

“I have help as U.S. Attorney, but I’m doing the best I can in each of the roles, yes,” Weiss testified, according to a transcript of his testimony reviewed by the Daily Caller. He declined to give specifics on how large his special counsel team would be.

Weiss later testified that he could hire individuals from outside of his U.S. Attorney’s office to join his special counsel office.

He declined to discuss the individuals on his team and did not give the Judiciary Committee a timeline on when his investigation will be completed.

Hunter Biden was indicted in September on three federal gun charges in relation to his October 2018 firearm purchase when he was allegedly battling a crack cocaine addiction. He pleaded not guilty to the gun charges at an arraignment in October.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Weiss special counsel in August after Hunter Biden’s guilty plea agreement collapsed in court and two IRS whistleblowers accused investigators of giving Hunter Biden special treatment under Weiss’ watch.

Weiss filed a motion to dismiss Hunter Biden’s tax misdemeanor charges in Delaware when he became special counsel. Biden pleaded not guilty to the tax charges in July after his guilty plea agreement fell apart upon scrutiny.

Delaware U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika approved Weiss’ motion and the charges were dismissed. Weiss has not leveled new tax charges against Hunter Biden.

Weiss testified that he never communicated with Garland directly until he requested special counsel authority in August.

“I’ve never had any direct communications with the Attorney General, save my communication in requesting Special Counsel authority in August of 2023,” Weiss said. He added that he sent Garland the request in writing and refused to go into further detail.

Weiss also declined to discuss the details of why he requested special counsel status.

Garland testified before the Judiciary Committee in September and said Weiss was the only option he considered for special counsel. Garland repeatedly deferred to Weiss during his testimony and defended Weiss’ integrity.

Weiss was nominated to be Delaware U.S. Attorney by former President Donald Trump with bipartisan support from Delaware Democratic Sens. Tom Carper and Chris Coons. He assumed office in February 2018.

Henry Rodgers contributed to this report.