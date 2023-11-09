Wynonna Judd Addresses Concerns For Her Health After Shaky CMA Awards Performance

Wynonna Judd took to TikTok to address concerns for her health, after fans noticed her clinging to Jelly Roll during their performance at the CMAs.

The country music legend took the stage with Jelly Roll to sing a duet of his song “Need A Favor” at the 2023 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday. At one point during their set, she made her way over to Jelly Roll, carefully grabbed his arm, and gave fans the impression that she was unsteady on her feet, and in need of assistance. Judd cleared the air by saying it was just a case of the nerves.

Fans took to social media immediately following her performance, and commented on Judd’s movements on the stage. The majority of the comments expressed concern for the country music star’s health, with many fans worrying that she seemed unable to walk.

“She could barely walk. She took baby steps,” one fan wrote to Twitter, while another user asked, “Am I the only one concerned for @Wynonna.”

Judd released a video to TikTok to assure her worried fans that she was ok.

“Ok so they say don’t read the comments. I’ve read the comments! And uh, I’m just gonna come clean with you guys,” she said.

“I was so freaking nervous, I got up there and I looked at Jelly Roll and I wanted it to be so good for him, I could cry right now but I’m not going to,” she said. (RELATED: Top Moments From The 2023 Country Music Awards)

“I got out there and I was so nervous that I jut held on for dear life and that’s the bottom line,” Judd told her fans.

The star signed up by telling fans she is hitting the road soon, and assured them that her health was not failing.