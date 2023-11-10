‘A Clown’: Sol Wisenberg Breaks Down Why ‘Obviously Biased’ Judge Is Bringing Case Against Trump

A former deputy special counsel blasted the judge in former President Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial Friday, saying he was “obviously biased.”

Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York filed an ethics complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron over his conduct of Trump’s trial in New York City. Engoron clashed with Trump and attorney Alina Habba during the former president’s testimony Monday, with the judge threatening to remove Trump from the courtroom. (RELATED: Former Prosecutor Says Judge In ‘Farce’ Trump Trial Has ‘Lost Control Of His Courtroom’)

“The judge is a clown. He is obviously biased,” Sol Wisenberg told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “Look, Laura, I want your viewers to understand. This this is the absolute truth. This case never would have even been brought against anybody other than Donald Trump. You have no victim. You have no loss. The loans were repaid. The banks never complained about any of this. It is an example – what they are doing to Trump is what they accuse Trump for four years of wanting to do. They are doing totally political prosecutions.”

WATCH:



Democratic Attorney General Letitia James of New York sued Trump in September 2022, alleging he overstated the value of real estate holdings in order to obtain loans. Engoron ruled that Trump was liable for fraud Sept. 26, ordering that several business licenses Trump held were to be rescinded, but an appeals court paused the ruling.

“This judge is a Democratic activist. He is a Democrat operative, so is his law clerk. This is outlined in Stefanik’s complaints. This judge started these proceedings by grinning for the cameras. He ruled against President Trump, entered summary judgment against President Trump before the trial even began,” Mike Davis of the Article III Project told Ingraham. “He is holding this show trial and is he clearly going to rule against President Trump and unfortunately it looks like judges in New York, such Democrat operatives that it looks like the Supreme Court of the United States may have to step in because President Trump is getting railroaded.”

Wisenberg also went after James for her appearances before the press, including remarks about Ivanka Trump after the former president’s daughter testified Wednesday.

“I can’t stress enough how inappropriate it is. It’s quite – it’s quite a circus and she has gone well beyond – Letitia James well beyond fair comment or fair response to some of the things former President Trump has said and anybody who knows the legal system and is looking at this knows how ridiculous this is,” Wisenberg said. “Again, these are sophisticated banks that are the supposed victims here that never complained to anybody. They could have set any interest rate they wanted. That’s one of their big theories that he got a better interest rate because of supposedly false statements. These people aren’t idiots. They could have charged him any interest rate they wanted to. Again, it’s a farce.”

