‘The Rock’ Claims Political Parties Asked Him To Run For President

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson claimed Thursday that he was approached by several political parties about launching a campaign for presidency in 2024.

Johnson, 51, made the claim during an episode of former late-night host Trevor Noah’s new podcast, “What Now?” The pair were chatting about a poll back in 2021 that saw 46 percent of respondents say they’d support Johnson should he launch a political campaign.

“That was an interesting poll that happened and I was really moved by that,” Johnson told Noah. “I was really blown away and I was really honored. I’ll share this little bit with you: at the end of the year in 2022, I got a visit from the parties asking me if I was going to run, and if I could run.”

Today is the day! The premiere episode of my new podcast ‘What Now?’ with my ridiculously good-looking first guest… Dwayne @TheRock Johnson! (His words, not mine. But… I guess also now my words too, as I’m not about to argue with The Rock) Just watch the episode! … or else!… pic.twitter.com/PcLTPEE2QY — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) November 9, 2023

“It was one after the other, and they brought up that poll, and they also brought up their own deep-dive research that would prove that should I ever go down that road [I’d be a real contender],” he said, not so humbly. (RELATED: ‘Do Your F*cking Job’: James Van Der Beek Goes On Absolutely Epic Rant Against Democrats)

But thankfully, “there’s a lot about politics that I hate,” Johnson conceded.

In 2017, he said he’d “100 percent consider” launching a campaign for the presidency, according to the New York Post.

He reiterated this desire in 2021. Clearly, he has all the best flip-flopping abilities to be a serious contender for political office.