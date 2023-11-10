Fetterman Sticks It To Lefitsts, Waves Israeli Flag And Laughs As Police Arrest Protesters

Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. John Fetterman stuck it to anti-Israel protesters Thursday as members of the group were being arrested.

Protesters gathered outside the Russell Senate office building calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Fetterman walked outside waving an Israeli flag while progressive protesters screamed “Shame!” and lobbed “boos” at the senator.

“What a joke,” one protester screamed at Fetterman while another alleged he was supporting genocide.

Fetterman didn’t seem to mind, laughing at protesters as he proudly waved the flag.

Senator John Fetterman walks past ceasefire advocates getting arrested while he waves the Israeli flag. In the past month, Fetterman has come under fire from leftists and progressives who supported his candidacy. pic.twitter.com/mRucy0XXgD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 10, 2023

Fetterman has been outspoken in his support for Israel following the horrific Oct. 7 attack unleashed by Hamas. (RELATED: Video Shows Fetterman Voter Getting Thrown Out Of Event For Confronting Senator)

During a recent event a pro-Palestinian protestor confronted Fetterman over his support for Israel telling him to “get off the stage.”

Fetterman responded by saying that the “joke” was on him because Fetterman “had a stroke” and couldn’t “fully grasp what you’re saying.”

Fetterman also released a public statement saying “now is not the time to talk about a ceasefire.”

“We must support Israel in its efforts to eliminate the Hamas terrorists who slaughtered innocent men, women, and children. Hamas does not want peace, they want to destroy Israel. We can discuss a ceasefire after Hamas is neutralized.