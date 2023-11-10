Speaker Johnson Calls For NYC To Scrap ‘Sanctuary City’ Title Before It’s Considered For Federal Funding

House Speaker Mike Johnson stated that if New York City wanted federal funding to aid the influx of migrants pouring into the city they would need to scrap their “sanctuary” title, according to the New York Post.

New York City has seen a wave of migrants within the past year, overwhelming them as the capacity for housing has reached its limits. Democrat New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined four other ‘sanctuary city’ mayors in requesting $5 billion in federal funding, however, Johnson called the request “unconscionable.”(RELATED: ‘Trying To Change How Washington Works’: Speaker Johnson Responds To Criticism Over Israel Funding Bill)

“The idea that you would maintain a sanctuary city status and then cry out to the federal government for assistance in what you’ve done is, to me, unconscionable,” Johnson told The Post.

Within a letter to President Biden outlining the five mayor’s request, New York is stated to notably have surpassed $1.7 billion in spending due to the flood of illegal immigrants. In fact, the city has tried to offer migrants plane tickets to leave for other states or places outside of the country, however, many refuse to leave.

Since his meeting with the mayors, Biden has requested Congress to approve $1.4 billion for states and cities to fund, shelter, as well as service migrants released at the southern border.

However, the House Speaker noted to The Post that he’s “certain” one of the GOP’s proposals will be to demand a pullback of policies restricting local police involvement with federal immigration officials deporting migrants accused of significant crimes.

“I’m certain that will be one of our proposals, and it should,” Johnson told The Post.

While New York City has been facing a crisis Johnson continued to the root of the issue which has been the southern border crisis. A new report from preliminary federal data showed that nearly 20,000 illegal migrants have been picked up by Border Patrol within the first month of the fiscal year 2024. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Border Patrol Encountered Nearly 200,000 Illegal Aliens in First Month of FY 2024, Preliminary Data Shows)



The NYC Mayor makes his way to DC to speak with the White House about how they can help fix the migrant crisis .pic.twitter.com/0NcCPQe9Zv — Viral News NYC (@ViralNewsNYC) November 2, 2023

“President Biden can’t help his age. In some ways, he’s not able to control what happens with the economy that they’ve created. But you could change the border policies overnight, and they are unwilling to do it,” Johnson told The Post.

“And it is terribly destructive to our country in so many ways — six million people-plus have been apprehended at the border, 1.7 million getaways. Fentanyl has just led to an absolute catastrophe; the leading cause of death is overdoses for Americans aged 18-49, human trafficking, enriching the cartels, it goes on and on and on. And all of that traces back to their policy decisions.”

Republican Reps. Nicole Malliotakis and Dan Newhouse recently called out Biden’s “disastrous open borders policies,” calling on Congress to fix the problem by passing a resolution to end housing on public lands.