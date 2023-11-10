Gov. Kathy Hochul Appoints Sex Expert Dr. Ruth Westheimer To New Role

New York Governor Kathy Hochul appointed sex therapist Dr. Ruth Westheimer as the nations first Ambassador to Loneliness.

Westheimer’s honorary title places her in a position to help New Yorkers address the growing issue of social isolation, Hochul’s press office wrote in a Thursday statement. The role is the first of its kind in the nation and is designed to help curb multiple physical and mental health issues that arise from feeling alone.

The iconic talk show host will pivot from her usual content and put the focus on preventing and alleviating the cognitive decline, anxiety and depression that are often associated with social isolation, per the press release. She will aim to stop the onset of other ailments including cardiovascular disorders, weakened immunity, Alzheimer’s disease and premature death.

A big day for me. Gov. Hochul of New York appointed me Ambassador to Loneliness and the NY Times did a story on the appointment and on me which you can read here: https://t.co/ggmOwMWxei — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) November 9, 2023

“Hallelujah!” Westheimer said, according to the press release. “I am deeply honored and promised the Governor that I will work day and night to help New Yorkers feel less lonely.”

Westheimer intends to help people establish connections and encourage them to pursue positive goals.

“Some help from honorary Ambassador Ruth Westheimer may be just what the doctor ordered,” Hochul said.

Westheimer is a prominent psychosexual therapist and acclaimed author. She rose to fame on television and radio in the 1980s and 1990s and is the author of more than 37 books. She immigrated from Germany at the age of 10, after losing her family to the Holocaust, according to CNN.

I say Flaco and every single person should never give up on finding a mate and it was very wise of this owl to look elsewhere since no other owls were in Central Park. https://t.co/HS7KmfrTXG — Dr. Ruth Westheimer (@AskDrRuth) November 8, 2023

She will spearhead New York’s initiative to aid “age-friendly communities and build a more robust system of mental health care,” according to the news release. (RELATED: Pandemic Restrictions Contributed To More Americans Overdosing, CDC Reports)

“Last year, Governor Hochul signed an executive order to create the state’s first-ever Master Plan for Aging to ensure older New Yorkers can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence.”

Westheimer will immediately begin taking on this new responsibility and work towards making a positive impact in her community.