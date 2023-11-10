‘Wasn’t Wired For This’: Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Thinks DeSantis Was ‘Dragged’ Into 2024 Run

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy gave his opinion on fellow GOP contender and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his 2024 campaign on Friday.

Ramaswamy claimed on the “PBD Podcast” that even though DeSantis had “mega amounts of money” backing him, he couldn’t gain momentum in the GOP primary, causing donors to label him a “lost cause” and leaving them in search of another candidate to support — such as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. (RELATED: ‘That’s Not Who Ron Is’: DeSantis’ Biggest Donor Calls Him ‘Dinner’ For ‘Bull’ Trump)

Ramaswamy also said that he thinks DeSantis did not want to run for president, but was pushed into it.

“I actually think he was a good governor. I think he’s a good dude,” Ramaswamy said.

“He’s been exploited. I think that’s actually what’s happened here is, this man would have just continued being the governor of this state, and probably done a pretty good job of it,” Ramaswamy continued.

Patrick Bet-David, the podcast’s host, asked Ramaswamy if he believed DeSantis actually wanted to run for president. Ramaswamy said that he doesn’t believe DeSantis actually wanted it.

“I don’t think he wanted to,” Ramaswamy said, clarifying this is only his opinion. He claimed DeSantis was “dragged into” running for president, which was a “sort of abuse of a guy who wasn’t wired for this.”