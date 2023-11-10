‘Wasn’t Wired For This’: Vivek Ramaswamy Says He Thinks DeSantis Was ‘Dragged’ Into 2024 Run

Ramaswamy also said that he thinks DeSantis did not want to run for president, but was pushed into it.
“I actually think he was a good governor. I think he’s a good dude,” Ramaswamy said.
“He’s been exploited. I think that’s actually what’s happened here is, this man would have just continued being the governor of this state, and probably done a pretty good job of it,” Ramaswamy continued.
Patrick Bet-David, the podcast’s host, asked Ramaswamy if he believed DeSantis actually wanted to run for president. Ramaswamy said that he doesn’t believe DeSantis actually wanted it.
“I don’t think he wanted to,” Ramaswamy said, clarifying this is only his opinion. He claimed DeSantis was “dragged into” running for president, which was a “sort of abuse of a guy who wasn’t wired for this.”
Former President Donald Trump holds an overwhelming lead in the GOP primary polls, currently sitting at 56.6%, according to FiveThirtyEight. DeSantis is currently polling second at 14.1%. DeSantis has struggled to cut into Trump’s lead, and has seen his polling position stagnate.