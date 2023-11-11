Gen Z’s Support For Gay Marriage Has Dropped Dramatically: POLL

Support for gay marriage among Generation Z has fallen 11% since 2021, according to a Thursday poll from the Survey Center on American Life.

The poll revealed a number of political shifts amongst Gen Z, including changing attitudes on gay marriage, feminism, political affiliation and belief in political leaders. Support for gay marriage among Gen Z fell from 80% in 2021 to 69% in 2023. (RELATED: You Think Gen Z Slang Is Insane? You’re Not Ready For Gen Alpha Slang)

Gen Z men also appear to hold less favorable views of feminism than their Millennial counterparts; 43% of Gen Z men identify as feminists compared to 52% of millennial men, while 28% of white Gen Z men identify as liberals compared to 34% of white millennial men, according to the poll.

Sharp decline in Gen Z support for same-sex marriage. Gen Z used to be much more in favor of it than older generations, now they are not. https://t.co/THbHMIBig9 pic.twitter.com/ozgwfB8P98 — Rob Henderson (@robkhenderson) November 10, 2023

Among Gen Z and Millennials, only 34% of each generation said political leaders could generally be trusted, compared to 54% for Generation X and 66% of Baby Boomers, according to the poll.

The poll also revealed shifts in sexual orientation and dating life for the younger generation. 48% of Gen Z women and 29% of men identify as gay or lesbian, bisexual, or something else, according to the poll.

55% of Gen Z report using social media sites multiple times daily, compared to 39% of Generation X and 29% of Baby Boomers, according to the poll.

“Changes in technology, culture, and family life have led Generation Z to have distinct formative experiences. Compared to previous generations, Gen Z adults participated in outdoor activities less often, had fewer romantic experiences, and were much less likely to hold down a part-time job,” the poll’s authors wrote. “They have less experience participating in religious communities than any previous generation. Whether social media or video games, technology has played a much more significant role in their adolescence than for any previous generation. As technological and societal changes accelerate, the differences between generations will grow, making them more relevant.”

The poll was conducted among a random sample of 5,055 adults aged 18 and up in the United States. The poll consisted of interviews conducted between Aug. 11 and Aug. 20.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.