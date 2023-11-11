17-Year-Old Teen Girl Allegedly Shot Dead By Ex-Boyfriend Weeks After Seeking No Contact Order

A Blacksburg, Virginia girl was killed Tuesday in a suspected murder-suicide allegedly by her ex-boyfriend, mere weeks after seeking a no-contact order, WSLS-TV reported.

Serenity Hawley, 17, was just two days away from celebrating her 18th birthday when her ex-boyfriend, Croney Monk, allegedly shot her in the chest in a local parking garage before allegedly turning the gun on himself, according to WSLS-TV.

Prior to the incident, Hawley had sought a no-contact order against Monk at Blacksburg High School due to allegations of harassment and blackmail, the victim’s mother told The Roanoke Times.

“I do believe that this could have been prevented. I don’t want to blame anybody, but people in positions of leadership knew that he has a history or a past, and I think that if that had been taken care of, we wouldn’t be here,” she said, according to the report.

Community remembers Blacksburg teen shot by ex-boyfriend in parking garage | Tap on the picture to learn more 🔽 https://t.co/WsYE4ORfB4 — The Roanoke Times (@roanoketimes) November 10, 2023

The bodies of two high school students and a weapon were found inside a car parked at a local garage, according to a statement by the Blacksburg Police Department. The Wednesday press release, however, did not characterize the case as a murder-suicide incident. (RELATED: Ex-Boxer Gets Life In Prison For Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend)

“It is the policy of the Blacksburg Police Department not to release the names of juveniles. At this time, it appears to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the community,” the police department said in the press release.

Hawley, a senior, had recently been accepted to Virginia Tech University. Monk was a junior and former varsity football player at the same high school, according to the outlet.

“She was a great kid. I mean I couldn’t have asked for a better child,” Hawley’s dad told WSLS-TV.